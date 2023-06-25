Lawyer recounts how Bus loader was tortured in Gendarmerie detention

Human Rights lawyer Barrister Tamfu Richard on Saturday night shared a piece of information about the alleged torture of a young man working in an inter-urban transport agency, called ‘Nso Boys’.

The legal mind disclosed that one of the loaders of the company, Manjong Henry, was arbitrarily picked up from around the Biyem-Assi neighborhood in Yaounde on June 6, 2023.

He was “taken to their headquarters opposite the National Assembly where they handcuffed him on a mango tree and tortured him with machetes, cables and other hard objects that damaged his left eye. The deathly torture was in an attempt to force statements out of his mouth.” Barrister Tamfu said in a Facebook post.

The victim was accused of communicating with separatists fighters and was aware that some bombs were planted in a bag that arrived at their agency, ” Luggage was dispatched from Nso boys travel agency Bamenda to Nso boys travel agency Yaounde containing a bomb wherein they alleged he communicated with someone or someone communicated with him about the said luggage,” the lawyer narrated.

Manjong Henry was later transferred to the Judicial service of the national gendarmerie where he remained detained until June 23, 2023, “when he was released after three weeks of intense intervention mounted on the authorities by Barrister AMUNGWA Nicodemus.”

The management of Nso Boys reportedly abandoned him. CNA reached out to the management of Nso Boys for a reaction, and they said, “This is a matter whose investigations are still ongoing and at my level, I don’t think am allowed to comment much about it. As per Manjong Henry being abandoned, I wish to state that we are not guilty of such allegations. I am sure that when the ongoing investigations are over we might be able to talk further on the matter.”

The lawyers have said they are charging the gendarmes who tortured the victim.



