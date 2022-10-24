Kumba: Businessman detained for attempted murder

By Shanta Sih

Police in Kumba on Monday, October 24, 2022, detained a Nigerian businessman for allegedly attempting to take away the life of his former trainee.

Indubisie Paul Mbah was almost killed at the Limbe seaport by men allegedly acting on orders of his former boss John Paul Tochucku a shop owner in Kumba town.

Indubisie told Police that he was called by his former boss that there was a huge contract from Limbe, and he was excited about it. But he made one call that saved his life, his lawyer.

“We arranged my work tools, luckily I called my lawyer and informed him of the said new job in Limbe. When we got there, we went to the Sea Port instead of the job site. I noticed two men behind looking at me closely, then I saw my boss giving them instructions, but I could not hear clearly. They bundled and beat me up, luckily while attempting to throw me into the water, some men saw what was happening and screamed. They came to my rescue.”

It is also alleged that due to non-compliance with an alleged agreement they had, the young man had sought the counsel of a lawyer “This young man was taken from his country Nigeria and brought to Cameroon without the consent of his family. He worked with this man Mr. Paul who promised to open him a workshop of his own. It has been 5 years of torture and frustration without good meals, upkeep, and still no workshop or pay, ” the victim’s lawyer, Barrister Pascal Nanje said.

The legal team has promised to take the matter to court “I still cannot understand why some people are heartless and evil, we were about solving this issue and now he makes attempts to kill this innocent young man, he ( John Paul ) will face the law” Barrister Nanje continued.

The victim is said to have been taken to a safe location, witnesses have said.