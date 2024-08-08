Issa Hayatou’s career as an athlete

Issa Hayatou lived a life that encompassed sports in every dimension. Before serving in multiple administrative roles across the world’s biggest sports organizations like CAF, FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), he had a successful career as an athlete.

From a young age in Garoua in the North region where he was born, he displayed high athletic skills especially as a mid-distance runner.

He participated in school competitions, becoming more popular as he featured in other disciplines such as basketball and football.

Between 1964 and 1971, he held a national record as the 400m and 800m champion.

While at the university, he played with the school football team and about two decades later, he joined the national athletics team that represented Cameroon at the 1st African Games in Brazzaville in 1995.

His athletic attributes hugely contributed to his mastery of sports management and administration.