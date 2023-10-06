Sports

Investigation into Eto’o’s alleged Mismanagement at FECAFOOT – Seriousness Prompts State Reaction

October 6, 2023
By Joe-Pavel

The pressure on major football stakeholders within and without Cameroon over investigations opened against FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o has prompted the Presidency to launch its own probe.

Eto’o is facing grave accusations of mismanagement from displeased football actors who include reinstated professional football league president, General Pierre Semengue, Henry Njalla Quan Jr, and other club officials and proprietors.

While their complaints both before CAF and FIFA are yet to bear fruit, the Presidency has gone further to order the interrogation of Samuel Eto’o and over forty others accused of football malpractices in Cameroon, reports indicate.

In a recent document issued by the judicial police, Eto’o’s name features alongside that of the president of Victoria United, Nkwain Valentine, and the president of the South West regional league, Ndazeh Valery.

The deterioration of football in the South West which is now in camps, appears to be at the base of the probe ordered by the State.

In the past months, one of Eto’o’s major scandals has been an alleged phone conversation with OPOPO president Valentine Nkwain. A voice said to be Eto’o’s, was heard over the call assuring the club owner of promotion to the Elite One, which apparently got achieved.

These faults among other accusations of corruption and abuse of power, are all under investigation.

Samuel Eto’o is still halfway into his mandate as FECAFOOT president. His election on December 11, 2021, was received with enthusiasm. However, the support and optimism from several of his collaborators have seemingly faded away.

