Intensification of fifth vaccination campaign against COVID-19

By Drusilla Mbehni

The government of Cameroon has set aside November 18- 27, 2022, for the fifth campaign to intensify vaccinations against Covid-19 throughout the national territory.



This information is contained in a press release dated October 21, 2022 signed by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie.

He further revealed that Cameroon has covered 12% of the population aged 18 and above with more that 1.8 million people vaccinated to date.

The health boss reiterated that this figure is not healthy to protect the country from another resurgence.

Dr. Manaouda further says, the objective of the campaign is “to improve the figures already obtained in the context of the vaccination response against Covid-19 by vaccinating at least 3 million targeted people and thus improving country’s vaccination coverage.”

The Minister noted that despite the months of calm observed, there are still serious cases of Covid-19 and in addition, several countries in the world have not handled the pandemic.

Activities such as the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the fast approaching festive period may be events where the pandemic may resurface, he continued.

The campaign which will last over 10 days reflects the efforts of the government and its partners to end Covid-19 in Cameroon and make the country more attractive without the risk of infection for foreign and national investors.

“The single dose vaccine Johnson & Johnson and the two dose vaccine Pfizer and Sinopharm will be used during the campaign. Vaccination will take place in health facilities and meeting places such as markets, chiefdoms, churches/mosques, offices and businesses.”

“Prior to vaccination, intense outreach communication activities will be organized in all health areas.”

The Minister of Public Health informs the population that the doses for vaccinated are free of charge so they should massively adhere to the vaccination campaign to reduce “the evolution of the pandemic and thus instigate its health and economic consequences in Cameroon.”