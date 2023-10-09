I am ready to handle transition in Cameroon-Titus Edzoa

The former member of government who resigned on April 20, 1997, and tabled his candidacy for the presidential elections has said that he is ready to lead a transitional regime in Cameroon.

“Today, I am ready to assume this transition and once the transition is over, I will withdraw myself…being with the CPDM is not an obstacle,” Titus Edzoa told Equinxoe Television.

The man who served as Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic and Minister of Public Health said the Biya regime has centralized powers to himself.

He added that it was time for Paul Biya to hand over power to another person come 2025, “As this will be a symbol of democracy,” he added.

Titus Edzoa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for embezzlement, he was eventually released from jail.