Press Review

Hate speech: CAMP intends to amplify grassroots voice-President

March 22, 2024
1 minute read

The Cameroon Association of Media Professionals, CAMP, is set to put into effect a project that will help in alleviating hate speech across the country.

It is the first project CAMP will be implementing this year 2024 thanks to a fruitful collaboration between the association and the Swiss Embassy in Cameroon. It is known “Bridging Respect Through Inclusive Digital Engagement – BRIDGE,” CNA learned.

The project will address the growing phenomenon of hate speech in Cameroon by promoting a concerted approach of hate speech in the media and on social media platforms.

The main activities will feature among others; workshops, online campaigns, support to content creation, community radio and TV debates on hate speech.

It shall target journalists, bloggers, influencers, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

“We shall also have awareness meetings with different stakeholders especially traditional rulers to amplify voices at grassroot levels against hate speech,” ex-railed Solomon Agborem, the national president.

“The fight against hate speech is a collective action if we really want to deal away with the prey”. However, “the BRIDGE project is expected to kick off any time soon in April with a press conference and later a training workshop for journalists,” he added.

CAMP is a nonprofit organization specialized in the effective use of the media, mass communication and information technology for education, global information dissemination and access for development, promoting democracy and good governance, national capacity building, promoting community health, cultural preservation, fight against social injustice and poverty alleviation. The association was foudned by Tabe Taryhang who is the Executive Director.

Spread the love
March 22, 2024
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

North West Media Forum 2025: CAMASEJ Bamenda sets stage for stronger, resilient media

August 19, 2025

Trainee Journalist Arrested for Trying to Cover Constitutional Council Proceedings

August 5, 2025

Sone Bayen elected pioneer Executive Secretary of CAMASEJ Ethics Committee

June 28, 2025

Over 1.4 million raised for UB Chariot Radio revamp at ASJUB 30th anniversary

June 16, 2025
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  CNA Design by UPTIMA
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!
Close

???? Ad Blocker Detected

Hey there! We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We totally get it — ads can be a bit much sometimes. But they also help us keep this content free and accessible for everyone.

If you enjoy what we do, please consider whitelisting our site or disabling your ad blocker. Every little bit of support counts.

Thanks for understanding ????