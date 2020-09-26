Gov’t Says Opposition Protest Was A Flop

The government of Cameroon has said that opposition protest on September 22, did not meet its objective. Communication Minister, Rene Emmanuel Sadi describes as “Monumental Failure” the September protest staged by the CRM Party.

The Biya regime in the statement gave a round of applause to the political class and Cameroonians who ignored the “insane protest”.

Also, reminding them that they should whenever and everywhere they find themselves remain patriotic and talk or do nothing evil but good that will brighten the nation’s image.

Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi notes that competent judicial bodies are closely reviewing the case of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement leader, Maurice Kamto who is currently under house arrest.

The party itself is also being closely reviewed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration. “Certain attempts at foreign interference that have been detected for some time now are being seriously monitored by specialized services,” he said.