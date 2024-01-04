Government offers over 90M to Mbankolo landslide victims

The Cameroon government has offered a sum of FCFA 92 Million to victims of the Mbankolo landslide.

The landslide which occurred in the Centre region, on October 8, 2023, claimed over 28 lives and many others injured.

The governor of the Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea has beckoned those who lost their family members to use the money and bury their loved ones.

Governor Paul Bea, handing over money to a victim.

“We want them to use this money to bury their loved ones who died during this tragic incident. We are pleading with the population to avoid constructing in dangerous zones. The aid does not end today, other accompanied measures will follow,” the governor said in a handover ceremony that took place in the country’s capital, Yaounde.

He further stated; “We had to ensure that these families have some money to go and rent their places and liberate the party house,”

The Cameroon government will on Friday, January 5, 2023, offer an official state mourning to those who died while also stating that anybody still left in the mortuary after this date, the government will no longer be in charge.