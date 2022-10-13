Human Interest

Government forces kill two, burn houses in Mbessa

October 13, 2022
At least two civilians were killed allegedly by members of Cameroon military after an invasion in Mbessa village. They also set more than 10 houses on fire.

The village located in Belo subdivision, Boyo Division in the North West region, came under military attack since Tuesday October 11.

One of the houses set on fire by Government forces

“The military men invaded the village since Tuesday at 5 am and as I speak now many houses are burned ,one man and the child killed and dumped in the river,” a villager told CNA.

CNA learned that the Government forces attacked the village in search of Ambazonia separatists. It is said that Separatist commander, Mbashie Clement alias No Pity, was around the area.

October 13, 2022
