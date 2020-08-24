GFDLP Launches Outreach Capacity Building Centre

Nadesh E

The Global Forum for the Defence of the Less Privileged (GFDLP) has opened a Conference Centre in Buea. This took place earlier this month with the new location at the Cameroon Opportunities Industrialization Centre (CIOIC)

According to the founder of Global Forum for the Defence of the Less Privileged, Akoh Baudouin, the Centre is to build the capacity of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who are intervening in conflict-affected areas like those in the North and South Werst Regions of Cameroon.

“There is this big need for capacity building when it comes to CSOs and NGOs across the region in order to fill the implementation gap because, without capacity building of the organizational staff, it becomes difficult for them to handle certain aspects of their jobs professionally,” Akoh said.

During CNA’s visit at the newly launched Centre, Akoh revealed during an exclusive interview that the capacity conference hall meant for 50 people will also help reduce the cost for GFDLP and other humanitarian organizations who always s have to pay large amounts of money to hosts events in hotels.

The choice of Buea for the launching and opening of the Centre is because of accessibility to all the NGOs and CSOs who will be using it in the months ahead, he revealed.

Though not too long since the conference centre was launched, the intended beneficiaries are already enjoying the facilities the Centre provides. Some of them have expressed gratitude to GFDLP, the leading organization when it comes global network for peace and conflict prevention.

Priest blessing the new centre

Founder, Akoh Baudouin

A member of the Nitop Friends Community Development Association (NIFCODA), Ndaka Sidonice told CNA her organization has hosted one event at the venue and is planning to host another this week. “…This conference centre has solved our problem of not having a venue for our meetings. We always met at friends’ houses which were at times small, inconvenient and inaccessible…” she added.

Since its creation in January 2014, GFDLP has been working towards promoting and protecting Human Dignity, fostering access to Justice, Legal Aid, and Education for the Less Privilege in Cameroonian Communities.

It played a major role in the release of arrested persons in 2016/2017 due to the Anglophone crisis. The Founder says he has worked with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs to ensure grievances of some of the leading separatist fighters in the Diaspora are listened to.