GAROUA- Col. Kagoumbe d!ed in a road accident that occurred early Tuesday, security sources have confirmed.

The accident involving a Gendarmerie Toyota Hilux occurred between the Garoua-Ngaoundere highway.

He died on the spot according to a security source in a voice note.

The driver, in critical condition, has been evacuated to the hospital. The cause of the accident has not been mentioned.