Gabon’s Jean Ping ready to work with Junta

“We are ready to work with the new President, whatever he asks us to do according to our recommendations, we will do that,” Gabon’s leading opposition figure in the country’s 2016 elections, met with the military Junta on Sunday and said his team was willing to work for the benefit of Gabonese.

In 2016, Jean Ping said he had won the polls but the country’s constitutional court announced Ali Bongo Ondimba as the winner.

The man who was born in Port-Gentil to a Chinese father insisted that he won the polls and that made him not stand as a candidate in 2023.

But after the announcement of the results, Gabon’s presidential guards led by Gen. Brice Nguema took over power.

Gen. Brice Nguema has been meeting with Gabonese from all walks of life including two emblematic leaders such as Jean Ping and Ondo Ossa.

Mr Ping has said he is open to working with the new regime and can lend his expertise whenever needed.