Friendly between Cameroon and Senegal will take place despite AFCON group draw

Cameroon was on Thursday night’s drawn in Group C alongside powerhouse Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea. The AFCON 2023 shall take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year January 2024.

Before the draws, Cameroon and Senegal set aside Monday, October 16, 2023, for an international friendly, but the news of their pairing in the AFCON left many thinking about a cancellation.

This theory was evoked by the President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor, who said he was going to discuss with his Cameroonian counterpart, Samuel Eto’o on the matter.

“There was a probability that we would be in the same group, we knew it could happen. We had to schedule matches…I will discuss with the match organizing agency and President Samuel Eto’o to see what adjustments are possible.” he said.

On Friday, the federations agreed to maintain the match, a statement on the social media handle of SFF read.