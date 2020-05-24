Former CUIB Student Found Dead In Buea Hostel

A former student of the Catholic University Institute of Buea, UIDB, identified simply as Lizette, 21, has been found dead on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in a hostel around a place called Limbe quarter in Buea subdivision, Southwest region, CNA Buea correspondent has reported. The corpse of the deceased was found by hostel mates who got an unusual stench emanating from a room. Concordant sources have given different versions which according to them resulted in her death.

Her burial took place on Saturday, May 23, 2020, a few hours after her corpse was found in the room. She was ferried to her burial ground and buried by law enforcement officers.

Corpse of Lizette being buried in Buea @ Facebook

CNA gathered she was allegedly raped by unknown hoodlums (s), the reason why her hands were tied behind her back when the body was found.

We also gathered that Lizette left home four days before her body was found. It means she had been missing since Wednesday May 20, 2020, and probably died that very day. Tenants of the hostel didn’t confirm she was one of them. According to members of the hostel, the occupant of the room in which she died had traveled and left his room keys with a neighbor who later handed the key to Lizette in the absence of the bona fide room occupant.

Another source said she was alledly killed by a jealous boy friend who found out that she has been silmoutaneously dating another abroad. Cameroon News Agency cannot independly verify these claims.