FECAFOOT exco say Eto’o remains president

Members of the executive board of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, have addressed rumours circulating on social media about the supposed vacancy at the helm of the federation. They are unanimous: if ever there is any such vacancy, the executive will inform the general assembly and for now this is not the case.

They reiterate their appreciation for the work done by Samuel Eto’o Fils after spending just 7 months in office. The 16 members also used this avenue to call on all sponsors and future partners to support the current president and be sure of the best results.

The rumours about the vacancy at the FECAFOOt presidency came up after a Spanish court found Samuel Eto’o Fils guilty of tax fraud and handed him a 6-month jail term. Many are those who said the regulations of the federation say that such condemnation implies that the individual condemned is no longer fit to head the federation.

