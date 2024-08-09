Equinoxe television, Ris Radio others face NCC sanctions

Equinoxe television has been warned while its flagship program, Droit de Reponse has been suspended for one month, including the presenter, Duval Fangwa, the National Communication Council announced on Friday.

This is the second time the Douala based Television’s flagship program has been sanctioned. In 2022, the program and the presenter Cedrick Noufele was sanctioned for one month. The NCC says they faltered ethically during a broadcast in January where a panellist accused Scientific Research Minister, Madeleine Tchounete of being part of the people putting Cameroon ( K.O)

In july another Panelist asked for vetting before appointment of government Ministers, accusing Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji of being morally bankrupt.

The NCC thinks that the presenter of the media did not caution his panelists.

Other media such as Ris Raio was suspended for six months.

Albertine Bitdjaga, presenter of Canal 2 International was warned after her guest on Canal Presse, Emmnauel Binyam described Paul Atanga Nji as a public joker.

These sanctions among others were made public during the 43rd General Assembly of the Council.