Embiid to represent USA at Paris Olympics

Cameroon-born NBA basketball star Joel Embiid has chosen the USA as the team he will represent at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He made the decision public on Thursday, after months of deliberation over the three options he had.

“I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home.” He said “After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA.

“It was not easy” he added.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ center said he wants to play with his mates in the NBA league and for his fans as well. “I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here.”

He noted that “most of all, I want to honor my son who was born in the US. I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him”.

The US has already qualified for Paris 2024 alongside France, Germany, Serbia, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Sudan.

Cameroon is yet to secure a place. The country is among 24 teams that will play for the final four spots in the discipline.

Joel Embiid is the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player. It became obvious he could join Team USA when he obtained US citizenship last year.

The United States basketball team will be hoping to win a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024.