East Region: Man attacks school director with machete following son’s drowning

By Charity Nginyu

Mazebouag Public School in the East Region of Cameroon has been rocked by tragedy and violence following the death of a child and a vicious attack on the school director.

The incident unfolded when a parent, identified as Yekini, son of the village chief, allegedly assaulted Mr. Bruce Mengom, the school’s director, with a machete, before setting fire to the school buildings and fleeing the scene.

The parent’s actions were reportedly fueled by a desire for revenge following the drowning of his child, a student at the school.

However, sources have revealed that the tragic drowning occurred when the child ventured alone into a nearby marsh, unbeknown to the school director.

Mr. Mengom, who sustained head injuries in the assault, is currently receiving medical treatment.