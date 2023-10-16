Douala: Woman puts to birth, abandons newborn in hospital

Health personnel at the St. John’s Memorial Clinic in the Non-Glacier neighborhood, Douala 3 sub-division are in search of a woman who gave birth and abandoned the baby in the maternity ward.

“The lady arrived here in labour on October 14, 2023 at 11:00pm on a motorbike unaccompanied. All she had on her was a plastic bag containing old baby cloths. She gave birth safely and the next day she said she wanted to go home and get some food. She was accompanied by the midwife taking care of her to a house she said was her parents’ home. When they got there, it was locked and they had to return to the hospital where she sneaked out when the midwife was distracted by other duties” explained Dr. Glory Befeke, Director of the Clinic

When her absence was noticed, hospital staff began searching for her to no avail. The wo

midwifes who had been taking care of her, went back to the house where she had earlier taken their colleague but she was no where to be found.

“The door was still locked when I got there, but I heard people praying inside. The door was later opened and I asked if Djokam Divine was home but the occupants – and old father and his family looked perplexed, and said they don’t know of any lady bearing that name” Said Njinjoh Glynis, the midwife.

After reporting this to her boss, they dialed a number the lady had given them, claiming it was that of a family member. Everyone was baffled with the response of the recipient.

“When we called, a lady picked saying she is in Kotto, Douala 5 subdivision. That she knows no body of that name and has no sister or relative who was pregnant ” Dr Glory Befeke added.

At press time, Monday October 16, 2023, the whereabouts of the lady still remain unknown. Dr Glory Befeke promised to keep searching for the lady who had told them, she got pregnant through rape and has never gone for anti-natal care.

“I was shocked by her explanation. But as I speak, the baby is perfectly save and okay. God is so wonderful”. The midwife, Njinjoh Glynis said.

In the meantime, the baby still under keen observation is being given artificial milk. Dr. Glory Befeke, assured the baby will be taken to the Social Welfare in the days ahead, provided the woman does not return for her baby.