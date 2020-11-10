Douala Wimbum Community Promises To Stand By And With Hon Ngala Gerard

The Wimbum community in Douala, Littoral region and its environs has pledged their unalloyed support to the Member of Parliament for Donga Mantung Centre, Nkambe, Hon Ngala Gerard Ndombang.

They made the promise during a massively attended civic reception in honour of the MP at the Saint Michel College in the Douala II Sub Division on Saturday November 7.

Nformi Joseph, president of the Douala town branch of the Wimbum Cultural and Development Association (WICUDA), said the event was organised not only to welcome the MP, but also to recognise his unmatched contribution to the development of the Wimbum community both in Douala and back home.

“Hon Ta Nformi Ngala Gerard is a cultural bulldozer with deep-rooted moral values and has always been a driving force and a pillar with us as a community in times of joy and sorrow,” Nformi Joseph said. He added that “we of the clans pledge to stand with, and by him in every endeavour,” he added.

The WICUDA Douala branch president added that the Member of the National Assembly has a long track record of assisting communities back home. He expressed delight that with Hon Ngala’s new position as the people’s representative to the Ngoa-Ekelle Glass House in Yaounde, they have no iota of doubt that he is going to do more.

Amongst the outstanding gestures the young politician and successful businessman has done to the Wimbum community in the country’s economic hub, the WICUDA president said, is his immense contribution to the erection of the WICUDA main hall in Douala town.

Irrespective of village, clan, political or religious leaning, the Wimbum people in Douala and its environs massively showed up for the event. They also joined hands with the MP “to strongly condemn the unpatriotic gruesome happenings that took place in Kumba on Saturday, October 24 and other sad incidences all over the national territory.”













Taking the floor, Hon Ngala reminded his people that he promised to make a difference as Member of the National Assembly, and he has to live up to the promise. This, he emphasised, does not mean his predecessor did not do anything for the constituency, but that he has to ensure continuity.

“I acknowledge and appreciate what my predecessor, Hon Awudu Mbaya, did for the constituency during his tenure,” Hon Ngala Gerard said, and was greeted with thunderous applause by the crowd that turned out for the civic reception.

The go-getter MP emphatically told the Wimbum community that he has no reason to make promises that cannot be realised. He said he had listened to their plight, topmost amongst which is the road from Nkambe to Kumbo. He disclosed that he had already tabled the problem to the Prime Minister and Head of Government, and “believe you me, before my tenure as MP ends, there must be a tarred road from Kumbo to Misaje,” he pledged.

While waiting for the aforementioned road, which is part of the ring road project to be realised, Hon Ngala Gerard explained how he fought for the rehabilitation of an alternative road—the MbawNso – Ntaba stretch in order to ease movement for the Donga Mantung population. He also cited other roads which he said are in the pipeline, promising they will be realised before his mandate ends.

Hon Ngala Gerard’s persistent quest for peace in Donga Mantung has attracted several criticisms and threats, and he is aware. He said no amount of threats will stop his incessant quest for children to go school and for his people to live in peace.

He said he knows he is doing the right thing, and had a message for his detractors; that “no evil fashioned against someone doing the right thing shall prosper.”

Though already profoundly praised by WICUDA for “immense contribution” to the construction of their hall in the New Bell neighbourhood, Hon Ngala Gerard again on-the-spot offered the sum of FCFA one million to the group as additional support

“You can always count on me. Together, we build with love,” the MP said.

The Donga Mantung Centre, Nkambe, MP was accompanied to the civic reception by his colleagues from Wouri West, Bonaberi, Hon Gabriel Fandja, Donga Mantung Centre, Ndu, Hon Naomi Ngando, Donga Mantung East, Nwa, Hon Adamu Edward, and the mayor of the Nkambe council, Shey Nfor Musa amongst others.