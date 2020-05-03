Front pagePress Review

Defamation Should Be Decriminalized, Make Access To Information Act A Reality – CAMASEJ National President

The national president of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, Viban Jude, has urged the State to decriminalize defamation because, “Journalists should not face criminal charges for doing their work,” and make new commitment to make access to information a reality without which misinformation will take over.

Viban Jude who is just a few months into his Presidency said, Cameroon should release the seven journalists currently under detention.

CAMASEJ National President however urged his colleagues to always published verifiable and professionally researched information that can be defended anywhere.

