Death of Samy Lenwr: Baby Mama accuses boss, Carimo

Mfegue Fefoa, popularly known as Samy Lenwr died early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in a Yaounde hospital. His relatives who said they were prevented from seeing him since he was hit by a moving car on Saturday, July 1, in Kribi, South region, are demanding answers from the owner of Carimo Empire, a lotion production company.

Carimo Empire in a press release late Thursday said, the deceased was part of a production team that traveled to the South region to shoot videos for their social media pages.

While in a Facebook Live the same Thursday, the Baby Mama of the deceased, with whom they have an 11-year-old child, said since her former lover had an accident, the company’s boss, prevented her and his family to know the exact cause and where he was being treated, “I read things that are not true, I separated with him for four years now and we have a girl child who will be 11 years on July 29. On Saturday they called me and said Ben had an accident…I called all family members and asked others to call. They said he had an accident and had a fractured arm…Ben called back and asked why I am crying. He said he had an accident and was taken to Yaoundé Hospital de la Caise”

The lady continued that, throughout that period they tried in vain to know what was really going on, until when the deceased’s present girlfriend called her on Wednesday that she is needed at the hospital, “That the mother of his child should be there. I reached there on Wednesday, they don’t want to tell us what was going on. Carimo became his family member and was doing things as if she was part of the family…We did not even see any doctor who was responsible for his operation…His brothers came and spent two days in the emergency ward but could not see him, instead, Carimo’s staff were entering and going out.” She lamented.

The woman who was assisted in the Live show by her brother said, when the skit maker finally died, they saw tears coming down his eyes as he was kept in the cold between 3 AM to 10 AM before being taken to the mortuary.

“Black liquid was coming out of his eyes, he was crying.”

Carimo Empire in its release announced that the deceased was in their team working but later told them he wanted to take part in a race show around the vicinity, “We were later called by someone that Sammy, was hit by a car and is at the Kribi Central hospital,” part of the release read.

Carimo also said they informed his family about the situation and were saddened that after the operation on Monday, his condition was not improving.

The company specialized in the production and distribution of body lotion, warned that some people should not take advantage of his death and start spreading fake stories around.