Civic Watch Cameroon, DefyHateNow recommend immediate action against media-vehiculated hate speech

By Ngombet Claudia



Association Civic Watch Cameroon, in partnership with the DefyHateNow Initiative, is expressing grave concern over the alarming rise of hate speech across various media platforms in the country. This disturbing trend poses a significant threat to social cohesion, national unity, and Cameroon’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability, it said.

According to the organisation, the nation has witnessed an increase in the use of inflammatory language, ethnic slurs, and divisive rhetoric in both traditional and digital media, including social media platforms. Such content undermines the dignity of individuals and communities, risking the incitement of violence and deepening the existing societal divisions. Whether it spreads through radio, television, print media, or online channels, hate speech has the potential to escalate tensions, particularly in a context where Cameroon is facing multiple socio-political challenges leading up to the 2025 general elections.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the misuse of these platforms to propagate intolerance and discrimination is becoming increasingly prevalent. The President of Association Civic Watch Cameroon, Dr. Ngala Desmond , emphasized that urgent and comprehensive action is required to tackle this pressing issue. They urge media regulatory bodies to enforce regulation, media practitioners to uphold ethical standards, civil and religious leaders to promote dialogue, and content creators to combat hate speech by promoting unity and tolerance.

As Cameroon prepares for the general elections in 2025, it is crucial that all sectors of society join forces to reject hate speech and promote messages of peace, respect, and inclusivity for the benefit of all its citizens.