Chief Nkemayang Drops Pen

His Royal Majesty Chief Fuafoanyi Nkemayang Paul, President of Commonwealth Association of Journalists in Africa, Publisher of the Star newspaper has died, colleagues in Limbe have confirmed. The man who was at the forefront to demand justice for Samuel Wazizi at the governor’s office, died on June 18, 2020, in Limbe, Fako Division in the South West Region.

On March 8, 2020, Atia Tilarious had this to say about the man:

— Traditional Ruler in Lebialem, South West Region, Cameroon.

— The CEO/Publisher/Managing Editor of The Star Newspaper first printed in January 1991

— Knight of the National Order of Valour

— President of the Commonwealth Journalists Association, CJA Cameroon

— Vice President of CJA Africa

— One of the pillars of Journalism in Anglophone Cameroon

— Founding member of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ.

— Born on March 8, 1959, the man affectionately referred to as Chief Nkemayang is a hardworking journalist who leans on the Lord and the law.

— Chief Nkemayang as a journalist has had no fewer than eight detentions without trial. He has never been prosecuted, but always been persecuted.

— Chief Nkemayang’s courage and readiness to continue doing his work in truth has won him several distinctions at home and abroad.

— Chief Nkemayang: “A good journalist must be somebody who is courageous, one who speaks the truth without blinking, and one who writes without blemish. So, this is how I have, over 30 years, practiced the profession of Journalism.”