Human Interest

CCFGA condemns Guzang killings, Says Federalism solution to the crisis

October 7, 2023
1 minute read

The Coalition of Cameroon Federalist Groups and Activists, CCFGA have condemned the killing of two men in Guzang Village and called on the perpetrators to be brought to book.

“Let us make this very clear all those who participate in summary executions and all their leaders must and will be brought to the full force of justice in the end, …The CCFGA is shocked and outraged by this display of barbarism and recklessness,” they stated.

On October 4, 2023, two civilians were killed by separatist fighters in the Guzang village Batibo subdivision of the North West region. The ADF group headed by Lucas Cho Ayoba stated that they were spies working with government forces and had been detained for over a month before being killed.

In a release dated October 5, 2023,
the CCFGA expressed their sympathy to the bereaved families and called for an Independent truth, justice, and reconciliation commission to accompany the “unavoidable return to federalism,”.

To the CCFGA, federalism is the urgent solution needed to stop the Anglophone crisis.

They revealed that through this act the separatists have closed their doors to international sympathy and diplomatic support and Guzang is one of the villages that has had significant separatist control for a very long time.

They call on the government and Major political parties to treat the return to federalism as the only urgent solution to end the killings.

Spread the love
October 7, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Nigeria: Driver arrested for allegedly murdering former boss and his wife

2 days ago

Cameroon closes Consulate as storms hit Dubai

3 days ago

Yaounde: Two bike riders cheat death as truck transporting eggs overturns

4 days ago

Mfoundi: SDO bans Municipal Police controls after commercial bike interception turns bloody

4 days ago
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!