Cameroon Gov’t Playing Hide-And-Seek Talks With Separatists

On July 3, 2020 Ambazonian leader in jail, Sisiku Julius Ayuktabe revealed that nine of them met with government representatives to discuss COVID-19 ceasefire. While assuring his supporters that ‘it is either independence or independence’, the government of Cameroon has said claims of a negotiations ongoing is not consistent with reality, adding that Ambazonia fighters should drop their weapons against civilians.

A statement signed by Communication Minister, Rene Sadi on Monday July 6, 2020 , said the government is opened to various contacts and willing to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict rocking the two Anglophone regions but must maintain the territorial integrity.

Release from Rene Sadi

Mr Sadi added that defense forces will continue to exercise their duties professionally by protecting civilians and their properties.

“July 2, 2020, we met with a Team from LRC govt, on the possibility of a Ceasefire following the UN’s call. The details are being discussed & we will update Ambazonians once some progress is made. Be reassured we remain committed to the restoration of the Independence of homeland.” Sisiku Ayuktabe said on his twitter handle.

A French news magazine, Jeune Afrique, revealed that the meeting took place between Cameroon’s Intelligence Chief and the Separatists on Thursday July 2, 2020.