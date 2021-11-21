Cameroon Gains Four Places in FIFA Ranking

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won 4 places on the latest Coca-Cola FIFA rankings.

The rankings published last Friday, November 19 put the Lions on the 50th spot worldwide after their last FIFA break victories against Malawi and Cote d’Ivoire. In Africa, Senegal tops, followed by Morocco and Tunisia.

The Lions are 8th on the African continent.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar and his mates have qualified for the last round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. These two victories have catapulted them to gain some spots even though Cameroonian football is in limbo.

Elections for a new President of the country’s football governing body, FECAFOOT, come up in December 2021.

Former captain, Samuel Eto’o Fils is challenging incumbent, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.