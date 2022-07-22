CAF awards: Here are the winners

The winners of the 2022 CAF awards which aim at rewarding the best African players are now known and Senegal got the lion’s share of trophies.

With 5 awards received of the 5 nominated categories, including the most awaited and prestigious of the evening (African player of the year in the men’s category), the Teranga Lions and their fans can be proud of their performance this season.

Here is the list of categories and their respective winners.

Young player of the year – Pape Matar Sarr

Goal of the year – Pape Ousmane Sakho

Men’s national team of the year – Senegal

Men’s coach of the year : Aliou Cissé

Men’s African player of the year : Sadio Mane

CAF women’s footballer of the Year: Asisat Oshoala

CAF African Club of the Year: Wydad Athletic Club

African player of the year – based in Africa: Mohamed El Shenawy

CAF women’s coach of the Year : Desiree Ellis

CAF women’s club of the year: Mamelodi Sundowns

CAF women youth player of the year: Evelyn Badu

Nominated in two categories(men’s national team of the year and CAF women’s footballer of the year), Cameroon got no title.