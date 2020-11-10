Bui Warriors Set Conditions For Nso Fon To Return To Palace

After his kidnapping on Thursday November 5, 2020, the abductors fighting to restore the State of Southern Cameroons, preferred by them as Ambazonia, have set out some rules for the traditional ruler to follow before he returns to his Palace. Cameroon News Agency has obtained an 8 minutes 23 seconds audio from the Bui Warriors Communication department, where a voice declares that the Bui Warriors and Ngoketundjia Restoration Forces have decided to release the Fon of Nso, under certain conditions agreed by the two parties.

A source has told CNA that they have released the Fon and asked him to return to Yaoundé.

The voice read, “After due interrogation, examination, re-examination and cross examination, His Majesty Fon Mbinglo was found guilty as charged…He had been induced into error by some Elites residing in French Cameroon…He agreed to meet the following conditions.”

👉🏿That he is going to hands off completely from anything that has to do with politics and French Cameroun. In this regard, the Fon of Nso is going to send a resignation letter to Ambazonians. Resigning from been a candidate in the said Regional elections.

👉🏿The Fon will only return to Nso upon fulfilment of this agreement else he might return to Yaoundé or anywhere else in French Cameroon where he could promote French Cameroon interests.

👉🏿Upon reoffending the people of Ambazonia, the Fon will be rearrested and penalized by the restoration forces accordingly.

👉🏿The Fon agreed to work as untainted, uncorrupted traditional authority for the Nso people, following the footsteps of his own father to regain the lost glory for the Nso people and repair his own damaged integrity. The integrity damaged by his mingling with French Cameroon politics. Here, he reiterated his position never again to be a politician.

👉🏿The Fon has also agreed to on his release, to send a direct message to Mr Paul Biya the President of French Cameroun, to release all our people held as Prisoners in French Cameroon dungeons beginning with President Sisiku Ayuktabe and members of his cabinet abducted by French Cameroon terrorist forces in Nera hotel Abuja Nigeria and all the other Ambazonians held in Cameroon prisons and cells.

👉🏿The Fon equally agreed to urge Mr Paul Biya to get into the negotiation table with Ambazonia and end this senseless war declared by him on the Ambazonia people.

👉🏿 And lastly the Fon of Nso agreed to tell or urge Mr. Paul Biya to stop all colonial activities in Ambazonia starting with the withdrawal of army and administration of occupation.

“In the light of these, the Bui Warriors working hand in gloves with Ngoketundjia defense council, wish to announce to the Nso people, to national and international opinion as follows. His Royal Highness, Sehm Mbinglo, paramount Fon of Nso has been released by the Ngoketundjia Restoration Forces, he shall be making his triumphant home coming to Nso when the moment shall have been ripped. The Bui Warriors shall be joining the Nso population with open hands to receive his Majesty back home come this appropriate moment.”

“Finally the Bui Warriors and the Ngoketundjia Restoration Forces hereby sound a loud warning to whosoever and all traditional rulers who venture to do French Cameroon politics on Ambazonia territory or who in anyway try to promote French Cameroon politics of any such on Ambazonia territory…Contrary to legislation and contrary to exigencies of the Ambazonia people…”

|Cameroon News Agency | CNA transcription