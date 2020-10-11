Bui SDO Threatens Mayors

An Administrative Official in Bui Division, northwest region, the Senior Divisional Officer, Lanyuy Harry Ngwayi has warned Mayor who have allegedly continued to pay salaries of ghost Council workers.

The SDO says that Council’s in Bui have remained closed but workers have been receiving salaries, urging the Mayors to stop else measures will be taken to safeguard council revenues.

This outing is in sharp contrast to what administrators have been telling Yaoundé, that everything is moving on well in the Anglophone regions.