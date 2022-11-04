Buea: Mayor demolishes some houses to fight cholera and floods

Some houses at the federal quaters, Buea, South West region of Cameroon have been demolished. Authorities say the demolition exercise aims at fighting cholera and flooding in the neighborhood.

“The demolition exercise is to ensure the safety of the population,” Mayor Mafany Davide Namange explains.

The demolition exercise started on Tuesday November 1 at 10 AM with the mayor personally supervising the exercise.

“The population of Buea had been warned on constructing houses on water ways because it results in floods which could lead to death .The construction of houses on marshy areas cause health hazards specially with the outbreak of cholera in the South West, ” Mayor Mafany explained.

He further stated that some people empty their septic tanks into the stream and this is a ealth hazard considering others use it to wash foodstuff and clothes among other things.

The mayor has urged the population to respect the norms of construction and has promised to visit other areas in Buea for the same reason.