Boko Haram Kills Four In Kouyape

At least four civilians have died and others wounded in a Boko Haram attack in Kouyape village, Kolofata Subdivision in the Far North region. The attack took place last midnight breaking Tuesday, September 1, 2020, a local newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel has reported.

Cameroon is facing a 6-year-old insurgency in the far north region.

The Islamist sect from Nigeria has destabilised the far north region and surrounding Niger, Chad and Nigeria, forcing the friendly nations to create a multinational joint task force that had for some time sent the militants into hiding.

The reoccurrence of attacks shows that Boko Haram is still waxing strong.

