BAS Berlin Storm Cameroon Embassy

Members of the political pressure group, Brigade Anti Sardinards, BAS, dressed like mortuary attendants have protested in front of the Cameroon embassy in Berlin, Germany demanding to see the Paul Biya alive or his body. They also denounced the reopening of snack bars and other entertainment structures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that such measures are suicidal.







“It is not COVID-19 that will prevent the people of the resistance from driving out Covid-38 Biya Paul, dead or alive,” they said.

As they approached the embassy, staff closed the doors and remained inside until the protesters left.