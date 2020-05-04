Society

BAS Berlin Storm Cameroon Embassy

1 day ago
727 Less than a minute

Members of the political pressure group, Brigade Anti Sardinards, BAS, dressed like mortuary attendants have protested in front of the Cameroon embassy in Berlin, Germany demanding to see the Paul Biya alive or his body. They also denounced the reopening of snack bars and other entertainment structures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that such measures are suicidal.

“It is not COVID-19 that will prevent the people of the resistance from driving out Covid-38 Biya Paul, dead or alive,” they said.

As they approached the embassy, staff closed the doors and remained inside until the protesters left.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of How The Returnees Project Is Connecting Persons Globally, Despite COVID-19 Drawbacks

How The Returnees Project Is Connecting Persons Globally, Despite COVID-19 Drawbacks

2 weeks ago
Photo of UN Human Rights Commissioner Calls For Unbiased Account of The Ngarbuh Incident

UN Human Rights Commissioner Calls For Unbiased Account of The Ngarbuh Incident

2 weeks ago
Photo of MINESUP Disburses 3 Billion For Research Allowance

MINESUP Disburses 3 Billion For Research Allowance

2 weeks ago
Photo of HRW Demands Gov’t To Make Ngarbuh Findings Public

HRW Demands Gov’t To Make Ngarbuh Findings Public

3 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close
Close