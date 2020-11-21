Bamboutos: New Mayors Challenged To Restore Collaboration, Transparency And Economic Dev’t
The Bamboutous division last week witnessed a busy and historic week in all its 4 municipalities with the official installation of Mme Tsangue Gisele, Mr Tsouogang Élie Saker, Mr Tchinda Pierre and Mr Wadji as mayors of Babadjou, Galim, Batcham and Mbouda municipal councils respectively. All four ceremonies which saw the presence of administrative, traditional and religious authorities were presided over by the senior divisional officer for Bamboutos, Ernest Ewango Budu at the various ceremonial grounds of these municipalities.
The Mayors were mainly challenged to work hand in gloves with the population in order to realise development projects in their localities.
The community of Babadjou which is headed by the first-ever female mayor in the Bamboutos Division, Mme Tsangue Gisele opened the installation process on Saturday November 14, 2020 and is expected to realise priority projects mainly in economic, education, health and infrastructure within the next five years as confirmed by the mayor. Being a woman, and mother to all, denizens foresee an easy collaboration with inhabitants given that she has focused her mandate under hope and action.
Tsouogang Élie Saker, Mayor of Galim who was officially installed for his fourth mandate on Wednesday, November 18, was challenged to resolve internal issues amongst municipal Councilors for the wellbeing of the inhabitants of the locality.
At the Batcham ceremonial ground on Thursday, November 19, Tchinda Pierre and his team were called upon to be transparent and honest in the management of funds so as to avoid financial conflicts. The team was also called upon to go towards the inhabitants who are impatiently expecting so much from the newly installed executive in terms of local development.
In Mbouda, Wadji took over the reins of the municipal council despite the post-electoral litigations with the incumbent Dr Ngolack whose verdict was recently given by the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court. The senior divisional officer challenged the mayor and his deputies to be a team of action and therefore work in order to change the ugly image of Mbouda marked by urban disorder.
All ceremonies were marked by the handing of attributes and strong cultural displays.
Let’s recall the municipal executives of the four municipalities
BABADJOU
Mme TSANGUE GISELE – MAYOR
Mr NOLABO PAUL – FIRST DEPUTY
Mr MENGOUO JULES – SECOND DEPUTY
GALIM
Mr TSOUOGANG ÉLIE SAKER – MAYOR
Mr MENO CHRISTOPHE – FIRST DEPUTY
Mme PEPOPOHO JEANNETTE – SECOND DEPUTY
BATCHAM
Mr TCHINDA PIERRE – MAYOR
Mr TANDA ZACHEE – FIRST DEPUTY
Mr DZOUA TEKEU CÉLESTIN – SECOND DEPUTY
Mme GUETSA MIRENE – THIRD DEPUTY
Mr TSAKOU RICHARD – FOURTH DEPUTY
MBOUDA
Mr WADJI – MAYOR
Mr PAFE FRÉDÉRIC – FIRST DEPUTY
Mr TCHINDA JEAN – SECOND DEPUTY
Mme MAGUE MARIE – THIRD DEPUTY
Mr TATISSONG JEAN CLAUDE – FOURTH DEPUTY