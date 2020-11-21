Bamboutos: New Mayors Challenged To Restore Collaboration, Transparency And Economic Dev’t

The Bamboutous division last week witnessed a busy and historic week in all its 4 municipalities with the official installation of Mme Tsangue Gisele, Mr Tsouogang Élie Saker, Mr Tchinda Pierre and Mr Wadji as mayors of Babadjou, Galim, Batcham and Mbouda municipal councils respectively. All four ceremonies which saw the presence of administrative, traditional and religious authorities were presided over by the senior divisional officer for Bamboutos, Ernest Ewango Budu at the various ceremonial grounds of these municipalities.

The Mayors were mainly challenged to work hand in gloves with the population in order to realise development projects in their localities.

The community of Babadjou which is headed by the first-ever female mayor in the Bamboutos Division, Mme Tsangue Gisele opened the installation process on Saturday November 14, 2020 and is expected to realise priority projects mainly in economic, education, health and infrastructure within the next five years as confirmed by the mayor. Being a woman, and mother to all, denizens foresee an easy collaboration with inhabitants given that she has focused her mandate under hope and action.

Tsouogang Élie Saker, Mayor of Galim who was officially installed for his fourth mandate on Wednesday, November 18, was challenged to resolve internal issues amongst municipal Councilors for the wellbeing of the inhabitants of the locality.

Babadjou Installation

Babadjou Installation

Galim Installation

At the Batcham ceremonial ground on Thursday, November 19, Tchinda Pierre and his team were called upon to be transparent and honest in the management of funds so as to avoid financial conflicts. The team was also called upon to go towards the inhabitants who are impatiently expecting so much from the newly installed executive in terms of local development.

In Mbouda, Wadji took over the reins of the municipal council despite the post-electoral litigations with the incumbent Dr Ngolack whose verdict was recently given by the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court. The senior divisional officer challenged the mayor and his deputies to be a team of action and therefore work in order to change the ugly image of Mbouda marked by urban disorder.

All ceremonies were marked by the handing of attributes and strong cultural displays.

Let’s recall the municipal executives of the four municipalities

BABADJOU

Mme TSANGUE GISELE – MAYOR

Mr NOLABO PAUL – FIRST DEPUTY

Mr MENGOUO JULES – SECOND DEPUTY

GALIM

Mr TSOUOGANG ÉLIE SAKER – MAYOR

Mr MENO CHRISTOPHE – FIRST DEPUTY

Mme PEPOPOHO JEANNETTE – SECOND DEPUTY

BATCHAM

Mr TCHINDA PIERRE – MAYOR

Mr TANDA ZACHEE – FIRST DEPUTY

Mr DZOUA TEKEU CÉLESTIN – SECOND DEPUTY

Mme GUETSA MIRENE – THIRD DEPUTY

Mr TSAKOU RICHARD – FOURTH DEPUTY

MBOUDA

Mr WADJI – MAYOR

Mr PAFE FRÉDÉRIC – FIRST DEPUTY

Mr TCHINDA JEAN – SECOND DEPUTY

Mme MAGUE MARIE – THIRD DEPUTY

Mr TATISSONG JEAN CLAUDE – FOURTH DEPUTY