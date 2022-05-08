At least 6 dead in car accident

6 people have already been confirmed dead and a 7th is still missing with a probability of death in this case as well or serious injury.

This is the result of a car accident which occured this May 8th on the Yaounde – Abong Mbang stretch at about 5PM. the vehicles involved were a black prado immatriculated CE 847 JDXXDD which was coming in from Yaounde. This vehicle in an attempt to avoid a pot hole on the road switched lanes and was head to head with a truck with number plate BG33AGK/BG34AGK whcih was traveling to Yaounde.

The deaths were confirmed by the senior divisional officer of the Haut Nyong division, Joseph Bertrand Mache who was in the field. The driver of the truck is on the run