Ambazonia forces kidnap 10 construction workers in Ekombe

At least 10 men were taken away on Saturday, May 7, by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters in the locality of Ekombe, Mbonge subdivision in the South West region.

Mbonge is a hotspot for separatist activities but recently government forces have dismantled some networks by attacking several of the fighters.

The 10 workers were rehabilitating the road linking Mbonge and Ekondi Titi. The tractor was also seized and set on fire.

The move comes on the heels of a curfew imposed by Ambazonia forces. The 6:30 pm to 6 am curfew was instituted on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The men fighting for the independence of the Anglophone regions said the curfew was a perfect way to respond to numerous attacks against them in recent times.

The whereabouts of these construction workers are still unknown. For the past weeks, places like EKombe, Mabonji, Fiango, Kake, and Ikiliwindi, have been battlegrounds between government and ambazonia forces.

The 60 KM works between Kumba and Ekondo Titi were launched in 2016.