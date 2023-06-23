Alou D.O to sanction May 20, absentee teachers

LEBIALEM- Some teachers in Alou subdivision, Lebialem Division in the South West region, have said a move by some School Principals and the Divisional Officer, to sanction them for being absent from school, is a plot to punish those who never took part on May 20 national day celebration.

“Why we believe at a certain point that they seem to be doing their work, it’s surprising that they publish a list of recalcitrant teachers with names of teachers who have been in school doing their work throughout the year under the pretext that they never attended 20 May. This same thing was done after Youth Day,” a teacher narrated to CNA on the basis of anonymity.

Ngatchu Ephraim on June 22, 2023, published a list, which CNA obtained, of 22 teachers who allegedly were absent from ‘work and all celebrations of legal feasts,’ adding that they are awaiting a disciplinary hearing on June 27, 2023.

The whistle-blower said he thinks they are victims of circumstances because they live in a war zone, “We have not heard of names of punctual teachers in the Centre, West or Litoral regions, just to mention a few; published for punishment just because they didn’t attend 20 May or Youth Day.”

“I think the SDO of Lebialem and the Divisional Delegate for Secondary education for Lebialem should look into this. There are limits to how intimidation works. The worse thing is that the D O is convoking teachers during holidays and when some are moving already to Buea for GCE marking,” he cautioned.

Alou was once a hot spot in the ongoing armed conflict in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.