Human Interest

After weeks of closure, D.O unseals shops in Mbengwi

June 23, 2023
1 minute read

MBENGWI: There is joy and excitement in Mbengwi, Momo Division after the Dividioanl Officer unsealed all shops and business premises he placed seals on about a month ago.

D.O Ngidah Lawrence came out Friday, June 23, 2023, together with Pastors and the Mayor of Mbengwi, and removed all the seals.

The Administrative Officer warned the population that any business person who continues to respect Monday ghost towns will have their shops sealed forever. He has vowed to eradicate ghost towns in the area.

Since January 9, 2017, separatists in Cameroon instituted a civil disobedience ghost town, observed every Monday in the two Anglophone regions. On many occasions, they had to reinforce the ghost town by invading markets and banks, to compel them to respect the order. in Some cases, the structures are set on fire. This is the main reason why shopowners prefer to respect ghost towns than get their shops burned.

Spread the love
June 23, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

CYPRUS: Two Cameroonians kill woman during robbery, Police arrest suspects

5 hours ago

Yaounde: 23-year-old lady detained for stabbing boyfriend to death

2 days ago

Kribi: Woman allegedly kills her nine-month-old baby

2 days ago

Government offers over 90M to Mbankolo landslide victims

2 days ago
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!