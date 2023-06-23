After weeks of closure, D.O unseals shops in Mbengwi

MBENGWI: There is joy and excitement in Mbengwi, Momo Division after the Dividioanl Officer unsealed all shops and business premises he placed seals on about a month ago.

D.O Ngidah Lawrence came out Friday, June 23, 2023, together with Pastors and the Mayor of Mbengwi, and removed all the seals.

The Administrative Officer warned the population that any business person who continues to respect Monday ghost towns will have their shops sealed forever. He has vowed to eradicate ghost towns in the area.

Since January 9, 2017, separatists in Cameroon instituted a civil disobedience ghost town, observed every Monday in the two Anglophone regions. On many occasions, they had to reinforce the ghost town by invading markets and banks, to compel them to respect the order. in Some cases, the structures are set on fire. This is the main reason why shopowners prefer to respect ghost towns than get their shops burned.