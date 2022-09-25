Health

After military captivity: Other staff of BBH, Nso Field Pastor kidnapped by ‘Amba’ Boys

September 25, 2022
1 minute read


By Hans Ngala

Four more staff of Banso Baptist Hospital (BBH) have been kidnapped – this time around by ‘Ambazonia’ fighters. They are accused of ‘collaborating with the military’ according to a source who spoke with CNA and asked not to be named for security reasons.
The medical staff and Reverend Pastor were captured by the fighters after each being summoned by the ‘Amba’ fighters.
They captured staff are:

  • Rev. Shey John (Nso Field Pastor)
  • Ma Mbiydzenyuy Margaret (Nurse)
  • Njolai Lawrence (surgical technician)
  • Fai Peter (security guard)
  • Godlove Selamo (biker for health)
    This comes as three other staff of the same hospital are also in military custody, accused of treating wounded fighters considered by the military as ‘enemies of the state’.

CNA is unable to confirm how many staff are currently at the hospital but before the outbreak of the Anglophone crisis, the hospital had a staff number of around 300 before the Crisis, has likely dropped even more with the recent arrest of some staff by the military and separatist fighters.

At press time, the three other staff arrested by government soldiers on September 22, are still behind bars as well.

