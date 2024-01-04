AFCON: CAF announces 40% increase in prize money

By Biwah Bryan

The Confederation of African football has announced a 40% increase in the Prize Money for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Specifically, the winners will receive a cash prize of 7 million dollars, the runner-up receiving 4 million dollars, the two semi-finalists will each benefit from a reward of 2.5 million dollars, while the four quarter-finalists will be granted 1.3 million dollars apiece.

The CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions. We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money.

He went further to say “I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

Price Money

Winner — USD $7 million

Runners-up — USD $4 million

Semifinalists — USD $2.5 million

Quarterfinalists — USD $1.3 million.

The Competition is set to start on January 13 with Cote d’ivoire as host for the 2023 Edition.