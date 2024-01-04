AFCON 2023: Ngamaleu replaces Mughe in the Lions den

By Biwah Bryan

Cameroon’s national team head coach, Rigobert Song Bahanag, has called up Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu to fill the gap left by Francois Regis Mughe in the upcoming 2023 AFCON squad.

Francois Regis Mughe who plays for Marseille in France found a golden opportunity at club level and declined the opportunity to represent the Indomitable Lions at the Nations Cup, leaving a void in the team.

Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu who lastly played for the lions in a friendly game against Senegal on October 16 2023 is expected to join the rest of the lions in Saudi Arabia.

The Dynamo Moscow player will therefore be taking part in his second Africa Cup of Nations after making his first appearance in the 2021 edition which was hosted by Cameroon.

Ngamaleu has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 16 matches in the Russian Premier League.