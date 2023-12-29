AFCON 2023: Indomitable Lions receive grand send-off in Yaounde

A farewell ceremony has been held in Yaounde for the Indomitable Lions as they head to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The event was organized by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, to show support to the Lions ahead of their upcoming AFCON campaign.

Other state personalities attended the ceremony, including the President’s representative, Director of Civil Cabinet of the Presidency Samuel Mvondo Ayolo who presided at the event.

The President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o, as well as the Indomitable Lions’ head coach Rigobert Song and other football legends were present.

There were cultural displays, after which the President’s representative extended a symbol of support to the Lions by handing over the Cameroon flag to Fabrice Ondoa on behalf of President Paul Biya. “In the name of the President of the Republic, I give you this flag of Cameroon so that you should defend the colours of Cameroon at the 34th edition of the Afcon” Samuel Mvondo Ayolo said.

The five Indomitable Lions who were present at the event; Leonel Ateba, Wilfried Nathan, Fabrice ondoa, Njie Clinton and Faris Moumbagna are expected to take off for Saudi Arabia on December 30th while the others will join them there.