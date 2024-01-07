AFCON 2023: A look at host stadiums

By Biwah Bryan

From January 13 to February 12, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will unfold across five cities in Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, Korhogo, and San Pedro.

Six stadiums have been selected from across several cities to host the tournament.

1. Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium, also called Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, will accommodate all Group A matches, as well as the opening ceremony, the opening match, and the final of the 2023 AFCON. With a seating capacity of 60,012, it has established its place as one of the largest stadiums in the nation. In addition, one Group B match between Mozambique and Ghana and Round of 16 tie, quarter-final match, and a semi-final match will be held there.

2. Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

The Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, with a seating capacity of 33,000, has been named after the Ivory Coast’s founder and the first head of state. It had hosted the 1984 AFCON in the West African nation and will be one of the two venues for the upcoming tournament. It will host all Group B matches, two round of 16 matches, one quarter-final match, and the third-place play-off.

3. Peace Stadium

The stadium is located in the second largest city of Bouake and has a seating capacity of 40,000. It hosted the 1984 AFCON and will also host Group D matches, including the Gambia versus Cameroon Group C match. It will also be used for a round of 16 matches, a quarter-final clash, and one semi-final.

4.Charles Konan Banny Stadium

The Charles Konan Banny Stadium is a newly built stadium which has a seating capacity of 20,000 and will host all Group C matches and one Group D match including the round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

5. Amadon Gon Coulibaly Stadium

This stadium was constructed over a period of almost five years, the 20,000-capacity Amadon Gon Coulibaly Stadium will host Group E matches, including the Tanzania versus DR Congo match in Group F.

The newest stadium’s final match will be a round-of-16 tie on January 30, 2024. It was named after Ivory Coast’s former Prime Minister, Amadon Gon Coulibaly, who passed away in 2020.

6. Laurent Pokou Stadium

The Laurent Pokou Stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000, and was devoted to the legendary Ivorian striker whom the stadium is named after. It will host all Group F matches in addition to two round of 16 matches.

The opening match at the venue will be between Morocco and Tanzania. The Laurent Pokou Stadium was inaugurated with an Africa Cup qualifier between Ivory Coast and Lesotho.