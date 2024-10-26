A football celebration: Tenor and 1xBet lit up in Douala

Douala hosted an amateur youth football tournament organized with the support of Tenor, a popular rapper and the 1xBet bookmaker Ambassador. From July to September 2024, 18 teams competed for victory and generous prizes, while residents created the atmosphere of a sports festival and supported the participants.

Tenor and 1xBe did everything to ensure that squads and spectators watched the highest-level matches. All participants received branded jerseys and balls, while the three best players were awarded memorable gifts and cash prizes.

The tournament final, held on September 8, presented the audience with a tense struggle between two strong teams. 1xBet Partners and Real Madrid fought to the end: the opponents failed to score in regular time, and in the penalty shootout, fortune smiled on Real Madrid. The fans were delighted with the incredible outcome and rushed to celebrate with their favorite. Vibrant bikers dressed in the colors of the Cameroonian flag added a special charm and fun to the event.

“I am very grateful to Tenor and 1xBet for this amazing tournament. We don’t often see such events in our city, and it was like a breath of fresh air! The competition brought invaluable experience to our youth, who literally lived the tournament all this time, and inspired us all!”, – one of the fans shared his emotions.

The main star at the prize-giving ceremony was Tenor, who awarded the best players, chatted, and took photos with everyone who wanted to.

“I am glad that the tournament attracted so much attention and gave the participants and spectators a lot of bright emotions. Sports and a healthy lifestyle should be an integral part of every Cameroonian’s life,” said Tenor.

1xBet and Tenor demonstrated that football unites people and inspires them to new achievements. The competition is over, but vivid memories will live in the hearts of participants and spectators for a long time!

Use the promo code – CNA24 – and receive welcome bonuses when you sign up.