62.404 billion FCFA disbursed to Cameroon to help fight food insecurity and boost agricultural production

The money is from the World Bank and is to help fight food insecurity and boost agricultural production in Cameroon.

In a release made public on May 2 by the institution, we learn that 400 thousand Cameroonians will benefit from this financial aid among them

260 thousand persons suffering from food insecurity and vulnerability, 159000 farmers, cattle reares and fishermen affected by the crisis in the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, North West and South West regions.

The farmers will receive money to help them save their plantations given that about 9% of Cameroon farmers live in zones hit by drought while others have simply been unable to live from their labour due to the ongoing socio-political crisis plaguing the North West and South West regions among other problems.

According to the United states Agency for International Development, USAID, approximately 2.6 million people in Cameroon are currently facing Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity and are in need of food assistance.