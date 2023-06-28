25-year-old defends first doctoral thesis on adolescents with congenital heart disease

DOUALA- Meyanga Ngoah Jerrold is now a young medical doctor after seven years of intensive study and research, the first of its kind in Cameroon.

A jury of academic experts lauded his pathfinding piece of research submitted as part of end of course work at the University of Douala.

Meyanga Ngoah Jerrold, on Friday, June 23, defended a thesis in medicine on the theme: physical condition and quality of life of adolescents with congenital heart disease at the general hospital in Douala.

The work which earned him an Honourable Mention, sets a precedence given that it was the first time a Cameroonian did such.

The jury comprised of academic dons and his supervisor, Prof Kamdem Félicité, an adult and paediatric cardiologist and associate lecturer in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Douala, and by Dr Bika Lele Elysée, PhD holder in Physiology.

“The lack of studies in Cameroon on this subject was my main motivation,” Dr. Meyanga told MMI.

It is his hope that many would be inspired to carry out similar groundbreaking research in the medical field.

“Personally, this work has enabled me to take a major step towards a career in research alongside my profession as a doctor,” he added.

To Dr Meyanga, the contributions of his academic company to his amazing results are invaluable and would remain one to be appreciated: “… I am moved because it was difficult and laborious, but above all, I am grateful to my supervisors, teachers, parents, and fellow students.”