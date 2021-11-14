2022 WC Qualifiers: Cameroon Set to Meet Cote D’ivoire in Deciding Match this Tuesday

Cameroon’s jubilation after the 4-0 spanking of Malawi was short lived as Cote D’ivoire maintained a focus on keeping the lead in group D qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The Elephants lived up to expectations, responding with a 3-0 victory over Mozambique on Saturday to keep a one point lead with 13 points, closely followed by Cameroon with 12 points.

This means that the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon must beat Cote D’ivoire on Tuesday November 16, 2021 at home to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The Match In South Africa

No electric displays in front of a visibly weak Malawi with an unstable goal keeper , making things easy for Cameroon, first with a penalty kick through Vincent Aboubakar.

The second goal came through a thunderbolt shot from Zambo Anguissa that separated the two teams at half time.

Christian Bassogog renewed his dribbling styles by sending in the two remaining goals, on both occasions coming so close to the goal post.

