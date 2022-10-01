2022 Cameroon cup final: Cotonsport Vs Bamboutos, clash of titans

Yaounde, the political capital will vibrate to the vuvuzela of football fans this October 2nd as fans of Cotonsport of Garoua and Bamboutos FC of Mbouda have invaded the town. They are ready to roar with their players:

“This Sunday, Cotonsport will return in a coffin. We are going back home with the trophy” Serge, Bamboutos FC fan says confidently. The boys of coach Alexandre Belibi have had a good parcours during the 2021-2022 football season and grabbed their ticket to the final after beating Avion FC Academy du Nkam 2-0 in July 2022 during the semis. They are confident they will uphold the trophy this year.

Cotonsport of Garoua, 6 times Cameroon champions conceeded several goals – many losses which led to the sacking of coach Souleymanou Aboubakar in April 2022. He was replaced by his assistant Gabriel Haman who took over and succeeded in grabbing a ticket to the finals with a 2-0 win against Union de Douala in July 2022.

It is the umpteenth participation of Cotonsport of Garoua in the finals and the coton weavers look forward to a smashing victory.

Sunday October 2 2022, will mark the end of the 2021-2022 football season in Cameroon. The 61st edition will be presided at by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, personal representative of the head of state.