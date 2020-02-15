uba cameroon
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeFront pageSoldiers Kill 25 In Ngarbuh, Donga Mantung

Soldiers Kill 25 In Ngarbuh, Donga Mantung

Front page / Society
0 Comments
692 Views
by:

Soldiers Kill 25 In Ngarbuh, Donga Mantung

Several sources have confirmed to CNA that Soldiers invaded Ngarbuh, a neighborhood in Ntumbaw , a village under Ndu subdivision, Donga Mantung Division and border village to Mbam in Bui Division, in the North West region, killing at least 25 civilians on Friday, February 14, 2020. They invaded the area around 6 am that fateful day, stormed the Palace and Church premises firing shots indiscriminately, set houses on fire, killing babies, pregnant women, and the elderly.

One pregnant woman who was shot later died in the hospital. The exact figures are not known as locals say they fear the death toll could rise from 25 and more.

“A man, I know so well who is called Seka was killed inside his house, including his 5 children and pregnant wife. They also killed a woman who is a neighbor and all her grandchildren. The killings are roughly around more than 20. They shot another boy and we are trying to get him to Nso land for treatment, it is an emergency” A source told CNA on phone.

Another source said that ” Presently, we have counted 22 dead bodies. These are the same people who were forced to vote at gunpoint in Ntumbaw last Sunday.”

The Soldiers were led by State-sponsored militias as they moved from house to house, shooting and burning.

Military presence in Ntumbaw came to the point of a red flag when they invaded the Palace last Sunday, February 9, 2020, during the local polls, forcing everyone to go out and vote. They have created a military control post around the Ntumbaw Palace.

Last month January 2020, the commander of the joint 5th military region, Brigadier General Nka Valere promised to eliminate Ambazonia Separatist fighters from the North West region. It is believed that on his command, Soldiers have been given full authority even with impunity to break into homes, shoot and kill in search of the fighters who are struggling to break away from the Republic of Cameroon and create a new state called Ambazonia. Soldier sent to fight the separatists have been accused of widespread atrocities meted on the civilian population.

There is no operation in the NW region without their knowledge. Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie regions, Brigadier. General Nka Valere and Brigadier. General Nnoko Ekongwese

Image may contain: 2 people, possible text that says 'CNA ComeroonNewAency Cameroon News Agency (CNA) @CMRNewsAgency There is no operation in the NW region without their knowledge. Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie regions Brig. General Nka Valere and Brig. General Nnoko Ekongwese. The blood of more than 22 civilians killed in Ngarbuh, on Feb 14,by soldiers is in their hands valera Nkan ALT 10:32 PM 14 Feb 20 Twitter for Android'

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM, is said to have won 100 percent in the Ndu subdivision in the local polls that took place on February 9, 2020.

Spread the love
Rate This Article
Author

info@cameroonnewsagency.com

Related Articles

No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

CNA
CNA
Address

Akwa-Douala, P.O.Box: 10275 Email: info@cameroonnewsagency.com
Phone: +237 679 700 696 - 622 395 524

Recent Posts
Newsletter

We will email you the latest news

[contact-form-7 id="4044" title="news letter"]

Facebook Posts

Cameroon News Agency

3 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

FACES BEHIND MILITARY ATROCITIES ON CIVILIANS IN THE NORTHWEST REGION

A) The former Inspector Number One at the National Gendarmerie headquarters, who also worked as Supervisor of the road safety campaign, Brigadier General Ekongwesse Divine Nnoko, was appointed on December 6, 2019, as Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie region based in Bamenda, North West region. The man who hails from the South West region, Bakossi land, and former EMIA student from the batch of “ 6 Novembre 1982” has worked as the Commander of the 3rd Military region based in Garoua. He has worked in Buea, Yaoundé, then to the North, back to Yaoundé and now Bamenda. Military atrocities in the North West region increased immediately after the Major National Dialogue till when they were appointed in December.

B) Governor Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, from the West region, is the representative of Paul Biya in the North West region, he commands all forces and can give directives and or cancel missions. His role in the ongoing conflict is vital. The North West region has witnessed close to half a dozen scenes where many describe as a massacre of the population by government forces. In many of the cases, the main primary targets of the soldiers are usually not the real target on the ground. Civilians have suffered several from such a scorched earth policy. The Pinyin, Bum, Bali, Mile 90, Ngarbu and many others.

C) Also commanding the forces in the North West region is Brigadier General Nka Valere, commander of the joint 5th military region based in Bamenda. He hails from the Centre/South region. He replaced late Jacob Kodji as the interim commander of the joint 4th military region based in Maroua in 2017, he later became commander of the brigade at the military headquarter in Yaoundé. The graduate from “Martin Paul Samba” at the Military Training Academy, EMIA, after his installation on December 24, 2019, said he was going to deal with Ambazonia fighters within a week.

Defense Minister, Joesph Beti Assomo, told them to wipe out all hideouts of Ambazonia fighters in the North West region. Since then, raids in villages tripled, civilians killed in cold blood, but the fighters are still roaming the bushes in their hideouts. The number of civilian deaths and houses burned to ashes has increased tremendously.

The recent death of 27 civilians mostly women and children in Ngarbuh village, Donga Mantung division, has raised the question again...WHO OF THESE THREE GAVE ORDERS FOR SOLDIERS TO SHOOT AND BURN CIVILIANS ALIVE?

Compiled by Cameroon News Agency, CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

4 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

#Cameroon Apart from killing at least 27 civilians in Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw in Ndu subdivision, Donga Mantung Division, NW region on Feb 14, government forces set fire on several houses, killed livestock and destroyed properties.

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

4 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

#Cameroon Pa Awudu, Pa Abdul Sunjo, Ma Kwicherreh, Yaya, Sikah, Justin, Alidou Bah, Kinuyui, Manjo Seka, Ringyu, Mami Suley, Ngond Hassana ( the pregnant woman) these are the few random names of the 27 victims murdered by gov't forces on Feb. 14, 2020, in Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw, Donga Mantung Division. They were buried in Mass graves. CNA is still working with some contacts to get a full list of victims. Some of them were visitors who came to the farm.

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Copyright CNA 2018

Design by UPTIMA